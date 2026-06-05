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Homeindiakarnataka

'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet

Ramalinga Reddy was allotted the Water Resources portfolio, while Krishna Byre Gowda was given Bengaluru Development — a department Reddy had sought.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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