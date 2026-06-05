'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet

<p>Following the resignation of senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy">Ramalinga Reddy</a> on Friday, a day after portfolios were allocated to 13 ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar </a>acknowledged that Reddy had been assured the Bengaluru Development portfolio.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said: "I will go and meet Ramalinga Reddy. He is a very senior leader. Earlier, I had told him that when I come to power, I would give him this portfolio (Bengaluru Development). My brother and I had personally met him, convinced him and had given him the Transport portfolio. Its true. Sudhakar had Muzrai. Removed Muzrai and gave it to him (Ramalinga Reddy). That's true.</p><p>Explaining why the portfolio was eventually allotted to Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivakumar said, "The decision was taken by the party high command. As a result, the Bengaluru Development portfolio has been given to Krishna Byre Gowda. I raised the matter with the leadership and made my efforts, but the party and the high command arrived at a different decision. What has happened has happened."</p>.'Can’t work against conscience’: Ramalinga Reddy resigns from D K Shivakumar Cabinet over Bengaluru portfolio snub.<p>He added that Reddy's demand was justified given his long political association with Bengaluru. "I have spoken to him about giving him a significant portfolio. But he says his entire political life has been in the city (Bengaluru)— he says has lived here, served as a corporator here and built his political career in the city. There is nothing wrong in what he is asking for. We did give him our word, and that is true. Now I will have to convince him. Let's see."</p><p>Asked whether the Cabinet allocations could be revisited, Shivakumar said: "Whatever decision is taken, I cannot speak beyond what the senior leaders and the party leadership have decided."</p><p>Reddy was allotted the Water Resources portfolio, while Krishna Byre Gowda was given Bengaluru Development — a department Reddy had sought.</p><p>Announcing his resignation earlier in the day, Reddy said he could not act against his "conscience" after being denied the portfolio. Addressing a press conference, he claimed he had been promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio on two occasions and that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2023 and Shivakumar in 2023 and again in 2026 had voluntarily assured him of the post before it was removed from the final list.</p><p>"I am sending my resignation letter to Tushar Girinath (CMO). I am holding this press meet only to explain to the people why I am resigning. I have never asked anyone for any portfolio," Reddy said.</p><p>The resignation presents the first major challenge for Chief Minister Shivakumar, coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bengaluru for the Rajya Sabha nomination filing of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.</p><p>Earlier, Shivakumar had sought to downplay the issue, saying, "He is a great friend. We will sort out the problem."</p>