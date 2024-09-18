We don't need no 'One Nation, One Election', says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Wednesday opposed the union government's 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) proposal.
In a statement, Siddaramaiah said the ONOE is "against the federal structure" and "practically impossible to implement".
Siddaramaiah slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lacking "even basic knowledge" of priorities.
"Unemployment is rampant across the country, inflation is destabilizing the economy, and people are suffering due to rising prices of essential commodities. Law and order has broken down nationwide, with atrocities against Dalits and women reaching alarming levels. Instead of addressing these pressing issues, the PM is trying to divert public attention with the gimmick of ONOE to cover up his failures," Siddaramaiah said, adding that even public opinion is against ONOE.
"The proposal offers no solution to the crisis that would arise if the ruling party in either the Lok Sabha or a state assembly loses a vote of confidence. In such cases, a midterm election is the only proper solution. Allowing a minority party that has failed to win a vote of confidence to remain in power would be a betrayal of the democratic system," Siddaramaiah argued.
Siddaramaiah also pointed to the legal process involved. "For a new electoral system to be implemented, amendments must first be made to the Representation of the People Act. In addition, at least five chapters of the Constitution would need to be amended. Even for the NDA, it would be difficult to get the necessary support to pass Constitutional amendments under the current system," he said.
Describing ONOE as a "joke", Shivakumar said: "It is ironic that the BJP, which is the proponent of Operation Lotus, is talking about ONOE. This is another attempt to prevent the growth of regional parties.”
Siddaramaiah backed simultaneous polls in 2016: Ashoka
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka recalled a 2016 interview in which Siddaramaiah, then the chief minister, supported the idea of simultaneous polls.
"We know that you have your own compulsions to toe the line of Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi. But let me remind you that you had welcomed and supported the idea of simultaneous elections in 2016," he said. "It's unfortunate that a senior leader like you is reduced to a situation where you have to sell your soul and go against your own conscience to continue in power."