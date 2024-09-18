We don't need no 'One Nation, One Election', says Siddaramaiah

"The proposal offers no solution to the crisis that would arise if the ruling party in either the Lok Sabha or a state assembly loses a vote of confidence. In such cases, a midterm election is the only proper solution. Allowing a minority party that has failed to win a vote of confidence to remain in power would be a betrayal of the democratic system," Siddaramaiah argued.

Siddaramaiah also pointed to the legal process involved. "For a new electoral system to be implemented, amendments must first be made to the Representation of the People Act. In addition, at least five chapters of the Constitution would need to be amended. Even for the NDA, it would be difficult to get the necessary support to pass Constitutional amendments under the current system," he said.

Describing ONOE as a "joke", Shivakumar said: "It is ironic that the BJP, which is the proponent of Operation Lotus, is talking about ONOE. This is another attempt to prevent the growth of regional parties.”

Siddaramaiah backed simultaneous polls in 2016: Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka recalled a 2016 interview in which Siddaramaiah, then the chief minister, supported the idea of simultaneous polls.

"We know that you have your own compulsions to toe the line of Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi. But let me remind you that you had welcomed and supported the idea of simultaneous elections in 2016," he said. "It's unfortunate that a senior leader like you is reduced to a situation where you have to sell your soul and go against your own conscience to continue in power."