Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'We don't want even a single drop more': Karnataka Water Minister backs Mekedatu dam

This comes after Tamil Nadu government's fresh opposition to the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 09:24 IST
Tamil NaduKarntaka NewsMekedatu dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us