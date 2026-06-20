'We don't want even a single drop more': Karnataka Water Minister backs Mekedatu dam

<p>Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday clarified that the state is only seeking its allocated share of Cauvery water and not 'even a single drop' more from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu,</a> while claiming that the proposed and the much contested Mekedatu project would benefit both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>and Tamil Nadu farmers.</p><p>Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Reddy said that the issue could be resolved through dialogue and that Karnataka is ready for discussions with Tamil Nadu. </p><p>This comes after Tamil Nadu government's fresh opposition to the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project. </p>.Won’t compromise on Tamil Nadu’s rights: CM Vijay passes resolution against Karnataka’s Mekedatu project.<p>"We do not want even a single drop more than what has been allocated to Karnataka. We only want the water that has been allocated to us," Reddy said, referring to discussions held recently with the Union Water Resource Ministry on inter-state water issues.</p><p>Reddy added that Tamil Nadu is opposing the project despite benefits, highlighting that they are causing difficulties to their own farmers. </p><p>"If the Mekedatu dam had already been built, and if there had been water stored there, we could have released water to Tamil Nadu even now despite the lack of rainfall. That would have helped us meet drinking water requirements as well. The monthly allocations that have to be released would have benefited Tamil Nadu's farmers," he said.</p><p>"By opposing the project, they are actually causing difficulties for their own farmers," he added.</p><p>He also said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu was ready.</p><p>"We have submitted it to the Cauvery Water Regulation Commission. They suggested some modifications, which we are making. Once they approve, we will proceed," he said.</p><p>The minister reiterated that the project was for water storage and not irrigation. "This is our ambitious project. It is simply a storage dam. It will provide Bengaluru with 4.75 TMC of drinking water. It will not provide any water for irrigation. It will also generate around 400 MW of electricity".</p><p>"Would it not be better if neighbouring states resolved these issues amicably?" he asked.</p><p>Cautioning about the present situation, Reddy said Karnataka's reservoirs have limited water. There is only 16 TMC of water available in the two Cauvery-linked reservoirs -11 TMC in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir and about 5 TMC in Kabini, he said.</p><p>"Up to June 18, 2026, we have released two TMC of water. After accounting for drinking water requirements and maintaining some flow in the river, only around three TMC is available," he said.</p><p>Talking about the neighbouring state's recent Assembly resolution against the Mekedatu prject, Reddy said legal challenges mounted against the project had not succeeded.</p>.Mekedatu project: Karnataka DCs told to find 12.6k acres for afforestation.<p>According to him, Tamil Nadu filed a miscellaneous application in court in 2018, which was rejected. They also filed a review petition, which too was rejected. Despite being rejected twice by the Supreme Court, their Assembly and chief minister continue to say that they would fight this issue, Reddy said.</p><p>"It would be better if the matter is resolved through discussions. What happens if everything goes to court? It drags on for years. Look at the Krishna water dispute. The final notification has not been issued even after 13-14 years. Three states have gone to court. At this pace, it may take until 2050 to conclude," he said.</p><p>Further, Reddy said the Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil is scheduled to visit the Tungabhadra Dam on June 25 for a programme marking the replacement of all 33 dam gates.</p><p>The minister said Karnataka may utilise the occasion to hold discussions with leaders of neighbouring states on pending river water issues.</p><p>"Tamil Nadu CM may not attend the event. However, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy are expected to be present at the event. If we get an opportunity, we will talk about the Krishna River water issue. Otherwise, there may be another meeting in Delhi," he said.</p><p>Reddy also called for political unity on issues concerning Karnataka's interests.</p><p>"For the interests of our state, whether it is the BJP, JD(S), or Congress, we must all work together to secure Karnataka's rightful share, especially our share of water," he said.</p><p>The recent Governor's address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly called for the halting of Karnataka's attempt to build the Mekedatu dam.</p><p>Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to reject the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir.</p><p>The proposed project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city and produce 400 MW of electricity. It involves constructing a dam on the Cauvery River near its confluence with the Arkavathi River in the Ramanagara district at Kanakapura, the home town of Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>