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Homeindiakarnataka

'We have Ambedkar's blood, no fear...': Priyank Kharge hits back at BJP MP's remarks on him questioning RSS

Both Priyank and Jigjinagi are leaders from the Dalit community and hail from the North Karnataka region.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:43 IST
IndiaKarnatakaRSSPriyank KhargeRamesh Jigajinagi

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