'We have Ambedkar's blood, no fear...': Priyank Kharge hits back at BJP MP's remarks on him questioning RSS

<p>Bengaluru: In a sharp counter to Bijapur MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/why-should-a-dalit-be-concerned-about-rss-asks-karnataka-bjp-mp-ramesh-jigajinagi-4043075">Ramesh Jigjinagi</a>’s statement, ‘why a Dalit should be concerned about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RSS">RSS</a>,’ Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=priyank%20kharge">Priyank Kharge </a>said on Thursday that he doesn’t fear threats by those “who don’t have constitutional recognition.”</p><p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyank said: “For Jigjinagi, who is also a Dalit, is this frustration on not being able to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the RSS?? Is it a warning to not question the RSS which believes in the fundamentalism of a hierarchical social order??”</p>.<p>Both Priyank and Jigjinagi are leaders from the Dalit community and hail from the North Karnataka region. Jigjinagi's statement on Wednesday was aimed against Priyank's attempt to question the RSS's legal status and their source of funds. </p>.Priyank Kharge talks about RSS to impress Rahul Gandhi: MP K Sudhakar .<p>Accusing the RSS of being an organisation formed to protect the interests of those with a superiority complex, the home minister wondered whether Jigjinagi’s comment was a jibe that he (Priyank) as a Dalit could not question it.</p><p>Referring to Jigjinagi’s another claim that “no one who messed with RSS has survived,” the home minister wondered whether RSS was a “terrorist” organisation, and whether it “finishes” those questioning it. </p><p>“Ramesh Jigjinagi, I believe in Babasaheb (Dr BR Ambedkar)’s ideology, the courage and ideology to question has come from there itself. People who believe in Babasaheb don’t know what is fear. We are protected by the Constitution and will not fear those who don’t have constitutional recognition. I fear ethics, not threats, because we have Ambedkar’s blood.”</p>