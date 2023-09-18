Home
Homeindiakarnataka

We have no links with Gagan Kadur: Environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka

Speaking to reporters at her adopted son Umesh's house in Bellur village in the taluk, she said, 'The media has been dragging our name in the cheating case.'
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 20:51 IST

Environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka on Sunday clarified that there is no any connection with Gagan Kadur, an associate of a right wing activist, held for cheating a businessman.

Speaking to reporters at her adopted son Umesh's house in Bellur village in the taluk, she said, "The media has been dragging our name in the cheating case. We have been leading our lives by planting saplings. We are government-fearing people. We are not the ones who are involved in such cheating cases. I don't understand these."

Umesh said, "It is true that we had gone to attend the wedding of Gagan Kadur. He is a member of Bharatiya Aiyappa Seva Samiti, for which I am the president. Many invite us for functions. Similarly, Kadur invited us to his wedding and we attended. Besides, a media channel has been alleging that Gagan had misused the car of Thimmakka and renovated the room in Vidhana Soudha.

They should take utmost care before telecasting such information. It is not right to drag our names in this. We are planning to file a defamation case against the channel."

"As Thimmakka has got Cabinet grade status, some people are intentionally doing this to tarnish our image. This will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara," he said.

(Published 17 September 2023, 20:51 IST)
