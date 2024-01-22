We must rethink our path to progress, says historian Ramachandra Guha

Bengaluru: Stating that multiple forms of environmental degradation have pushed India towards a deep civilisational crisis, Bapu Ke Log, a nation-wide coalition of Gandhians, has put together a manifesto intending to mitigate the effects of the present crisis.

The manifesto was officially released on Sunday by Anil Hegde, Rajya Sabha MP representing Bihar.

In his speech at the event, historian, Gandhian and environmentalist Ramachandra Guha said we must rethink our path to progress.

"Even if climate change was not occurring, India will be an environmental disaster. Climate change is making the problem much worse and less predictable," he said.

Bapu Ke Log's manifesto tells us how to rethink, Guha said. "It tells us how to forge a path for our country that is suitable to not just its culture, but to its environmental constraints," he added.

To put a check on the 'rapid downfall of our society', Guha suggested measures like degrowth wherever needed, political decentralisation, renewal and revitalisation of civil societies and re-orientation of science.

Prasanna, a noted theatre personality and Gandhian, who was instrumental in drafting the manifesto, suggested a 70-30 economy— where at least 70 per cent human labour is involved in the production of all goods and services, to lift the society from its current predicament.