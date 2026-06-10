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Homeindiakarnataka

'We only want real beneficiaries': Karnataka CM Shivakumar on benefits of guarantee schemes

“Our aim is to ensure that the voters of Karnataka truly benefit from these schemes,” the Chief Minister emphasised.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:55 IST
Karnataka NewsD K Shivakumarbeneficiariesschemes

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