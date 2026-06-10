'We only want real beneficiaries': Karnataka CM Shivakumar on benefits of guarantee schemes

<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday announced that the state government would identify and remove fictitious beneficiaries from its flagship guarantee schemes to prevent misuse, while asserting that all genuine freebies under these programmes would continue.</p><p>“We want only real beneficiaries to get the benefit of the schemes,” Shivakumar told reporters here. </p><p>This is his first visit to national capital after assuming the CM post. </p>.DK Shivakumar to attend Niti Aayog meeting on June 11.<p>Pointing out irregularities in the implementation of key schemes, he said in the Gruhalakshmi scheme, multiple women from the same family were receiving payments instead of only the head of the family. In some cases, benefits were still being credited to accounts of deceased women, he said. </p><p>Similarly, under the free electricity scheme, commercial establishments such as shops were availing benefit though scheme meant only for domestic consumers, he added.</p><p>“Our aim is to ensure that the voters of Karnataka truly benefit from these schemes,” the Chief Minister emphasised.</p>.<p><strong>Garbage mafia : </strong></p><p>Shivakumar described solid waste management in Bengaluru as a major challenge, alleging that a “big mafia” currently controls it. </p><p>He said the government has decided to dismantle the garbage mafia and set up a waste-to-energy plant around city.</p><p>An investor has come forward to establish the plant with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore, he informed.</p><p>Slamming Leader of Opposition R Ashoka for raising corruption allegations in solid waste management tenders, Shivakumar said, “The BJP leader is speaking as if he is a spokesman of the garbage mafia. There is no truth in the allegation of corruption. Let them demand a probe and find out if there is any corruption. We are firm in finding a solution to Bengaluru’s garbage problem.”</p><p>Vokkaliga attributed the attacks to political jealousy, saying, “Due to jealousy that I became the CM, leaders like R Ashok are making baseless allegations against me.”</p><p>To a question on the possibility of cabinet expansion, Shivakumar said he would discuss the issue with the Congress high command during his next visit to Delhi.</p><p>Earlier in the day, he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on 10 Janpath. </p><p>He described the meeting as a courtesy call to express his thanks.</p><p>In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote: “Our discussion centered on the welfare of the people, inclusive development, and our collective responsibility towards building a stronger and more prosperous Karnataka and India.”</p>.<p>He added, “I remain deeply grateful to the Gandhi family for the trust, affection, and guidance they have extended to me throughout my political journey... As I take on this new responsibility, I look forward to their continued blessings and guidance in serving the people of Karnataka with humility, dedication, and sincerity.”</p><p>The Chief Minister also visited the Congress headquarters at Indira Bhavan and the offices of NSUI, Youth Congress, and Mahila Congress, where he interacted with party workers.</p>