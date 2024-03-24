We will definitely win 20 LS seats: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Congress will definitely win in 20 Lok Sabha segments in Lok Sabha polls ahead .

"We won't lie, like BJP, that we will win in all 28 segments," he said.

He was speaking to media persons on his arrival at Mysuru Airport on Sunday.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "We depend on our achievements. Our guarantee schemes will mainly help us win. We have fulfilled our promises to people. We have already spent Rs 36,000 crores to implement guarantee schemes in ten months, and we have also allotted Rs 52,009 crores for those schemes for next financial year."

"BJP leaders always lie. Not even 10% out of 600 promises they made before previous Lok Sabha polls were fulfilled. Did PM Modi deposit Rs 15 lakh each to the accounts of people? Did he create 2 crore jobs a year? Did people get 'achche din'?" he asked.