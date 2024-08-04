We will expose corruption of BJP, JD(S) regimes: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the JD(S) and the BJP leaders, including Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader R Ashoka and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra have no ethical rights to make allegations on corruption.
“We will expose all the scams of their regimes in Karnataka earlier. We have already held public meetings in Ramanagara and Channapatna. We will be holding a mega convention in Mysuru on August 9,” he said.
He was speaking to media persons, after inspecting the landslide-hit areas on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway - 75, near Doddathappale in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district, on Saturday.
When asked about Kumaraswamy claiming that this state government would last only for 10 months, the chief minister asked, “Does he knows how long would he be the Union minister?”
