We will introduce E-Management system to weed out the corruption dogging the healthcare: Dinesh Gundu Rao

3. How well prepared is Karnataka under your government to address any outbreaks like Covid in the future?

We are well prepared because the control rooms and protocols are already in place. We have enough equipment, in terms of oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, ventilators and almost all district hospitals have good basic infrastructure. There are regular reviews of vaccinations and which districts are falling behind and why. Efforts are on to bring down maternal mortality and infant mortality rates.

4. Your new scheme Gruha Arogya offers health check-ups at the doorstep of villagers through mobile units having medical professionals and diagnostic equipment. How is it progressing?

The first stage of Gruha Arogya will roll out in eight districts. It will, in phases, cover all other districts by the end of next year. This scheme will offer door-to-door health care. Cases of hypertension, diabetes or anything that can be detected through oral examination will be covered under this scheme. Those who are affected will be given free treatment and we will procure the medicines and give it to people through a package system. The idea is to first control diabetes and hypertension which are the two root causes for almost all ailments. Once we build a system, we will extend this to cover detection of breast and cervical cancer.

5.How is the enrolment of private hospitals in Yashaswini health scheme that seeks to provide assistance to farmers and weaker sections? The initial response was poor. How have you tackled this?

Karnataka is one of the better states in getting private hospitals empanelled under schemes of this kind. The problem right now is the non-revision of charges for various procedures for the last five years as per Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme. Representatives of private hospitals have been asking us to revise these rates because they find it difficult to bear the cost and say that they will have to increase the cost. We will soon be putting up a proposal to increase the rates.