Weak BJP, JD(S) is strength for Congress: Shivakumar

Having completed six months in office, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, who steered his party to a huge win in the Assembly polls, has his eyes set on the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In a chat with Bharath Joshi, Shivakumar claims that change is in the air just as it was during the state polls.
Excerpts:
You want to win 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. What gives you confidence to say this?
Our confidence stems from the fact that the BJP and JD(S) have weakened. That itself is our strength. It’s because they’re very weak that they’ve hugged each other. I feel very sorry for H D Deve Gowda. For years, he’s been running a secular party and has done secular politics by having Muslim leaders around him. Today, he’s had to bow down to pressure. Why are JD(S) leaders joining Congress? That’s because they can’t work with BJP. They’ll lose their identity. And, the BJP took six months to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, which is a Constitutional post. Six months! Isn’t it their weakness?
With the ‘guarantee’ model that found success in Karnataka being replicated in other states, Congress is accused of offering freebies to win elections.
We’re not giving freebies. We’re making people financially stronger. PM Modi said he’d double the income of farmers and others. What did he do? Gas, school fees, electricity bills, bricks, steel, cement... prices have risen. But have incomes risen? How should families run? What is it that the union government has done? So, we’re helping families sustain themselves.
But two months after forming the government, you said the government can’t provide development due to the guarantees.
People’s lives are important. You can do things only if you’re financially healthy. So, first, we must strengthen citizens. That’s the concept. Development will go on. Departments have their budgets.
So, is the upcoming Lok Sabha election about nationalism vs socialism?
The way people of Karnataka sought change, people across the country are seeking change. The country is gearing up for that. I.N.D.I.A has taken birth in Karnataka.
With B Y Vijayendra and R Ashoka, the BJP is going with a Lingayat-Vokkaliga combination. Will that hurt the Congress?
What other choice did they have? Have they ever had Dalits, minorities or OBCs as leaders of the legislature party? Never! And, selecting one leader can’t attract an entire community. Any party that wants the support of a community must have leadership there. Look at H D Deve Gowda, Ramakrishna Hegde, Siddaramaiah... they became leaders. For any leadership to find acceptance among people, it must have gone through trials and tribulations.
After Bihar, all eyes are on Karnataka for the caste census. Your party is pushing for it at the national level.
It’s the party’s stand. We won’t go back on what we’ve said. It’s just that it has to be structured in a different way. We’re looking at the socio-economic conditions (of communities). We are all on the same page. There are no differences.
What will happen after 24 months? Will you become the CM?
I’ve not said anything anywhere (on power-sharing). My priority is to retain faith people have in us. We must provide good governance for five years.
Eom/