Weak BJP, JD(S) is strength for Congress: Shivakumar

Having completed six months in office, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, who steered his party to a huge win in the Assembly polls, has his eyes set on the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In a chat with Bharath Joshi, Shivakumar claims that change is in the air just as it was during the state polls.

Excerpts:

You want to win 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. What gives you confidence to say this?

Our confidence stems from the fact that the BJP and JD(S) have weakened. That itself is our strength. It’s because they’re very weak that they’ve hugged each other. I feel very sorry for H D Deve Gowda. For years, he’s been running a secular party and has done secular politics by having Muslim leaders around him. Today, he’s had to bow down to pressure. Why are JD(S) leaders joining Congress? That’s because they can’t work with BJP. They’ll lose their identity. And, the BJP took six months to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, which is a Constitutional post. Six months! Isn’t it their weakness?

With the ‘guarantee’ model that found success in Karnataka being replicated in other states, Congress is accused of offering freebies to win elections.

We’re not giving freebies. We’re making people financially stronger. PM Modi said he’d double the income of farmers and others. What did he do? Gas, school fees, electricity bills, bricks, steel, cement... prices have risen. But have incomes risen? How should families run? What is it that the union government has done? So, we’re helping families sustain themselves.