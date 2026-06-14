Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Weak monsoon across Karnataka; intermittent rain in southern districts

While most part of Malnad region is experiencing a prolonged dry spell, Madikeri and parts of Kodagu district continued to witness heavy showers intermittently.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us