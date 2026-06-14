Weak monsoon across Karnataka; intermittent rain in southern districts

<p>Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon prolonged its weak phase across Karnataka bringing spells of moderate to heavy rain in a few pockets of south and north interior Karnataka and at a few places in Malnad and coastal districts.</p>.<p>While most part of Malnad region is experiencing a prolonged dry spell, Madikeri and parts of Kodagu district continued to witness heavy showers intermittently. It rained heavily in the small hours of Saturday. After a break, heavy rains returned in the afternoon. Madikeri has been experiencing spells of heavy rains for the past three days.</p>.India sees moderate to strong El Nino conditions during monsoon season.<p>Heavy rains lashed Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar on Saturday. The sharp spell of rain brought some respite for residents and devotees from sweltering heat. Motorists were put to hardships due to waterlogged roads.</p>.<p>Ramanagar and parts of the district received showers late in the evening. The skies remained overcast throughout the day before opening up late evening. It poured for over one-and-a-half hours in Ramanagara which resulted in flooding of several roads and low-lying residential areas. The evening showers flooded the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway resulting in slow-moving traffic.</p>.<p>Rainfall lashed several places in Mandya and Mysuru districts on Saturday. Gowdagere and Besagarahalli in Mandya district recorded 64 mm and 63.5 mm of rain, respectively. </p>.<p>Up north, overnight showers choked roads in Ballari city. Rainwater gushed into the premises of the post office, causing grave hardship to the staff and the public. The underpasses at Satyanarayanapete, Nallacheravu and Durgamma Gudi were flooded prompting the motorists to seek alternative routes.</p>