Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Weak monsoon ahead? Karnataka, Maharashtra at higher risk from El Nino: Report

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said the impact is likely to remain localised and unlikely to trigger any systemic disruption.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 07:36 IST
India Newsmonsoonweather forecastEl Nino

Follow us on :

Follow Us