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Website of Centre for Agricultural and Allied Laws launched

Justice Yadav was speaking after inaugurating the official website (www.caal.in.net) of the Centre for Agricultural and Allied Laws (CAAL), Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:16 IST
Karnataka NewsAgriculture

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