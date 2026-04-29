<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court judge Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said there was a need for agri-businesses to keep farmers, ecology and sustainability at the core of their motives and vision, while striving to provide high-quality products. </p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the official website (www.caal.in.net) of the Centre for Agricultural and Allied Laws (CAAL), Bengaluru. </p>.JD(S) legal cell petitions Karnataka Governor over GBA elections.<p>Justice Yadav lauded the first-of-its-kind effort to institute an agro-legal training centre and congratulated the team at CAAL, particularly the minds behind the training institute, B Venkataramanappa and Nitin Ramesh. </p>