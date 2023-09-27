Weight of second batch of Dasara elephants checked; now Arjuna weighs highest

Weight of Gopi has increased by 65 kg and it has increased from 5080kg to 5145kg. Weight of new elephant Kanjan has increased by 155 kg and it has increased from 4240 kg to 4395kg, Weight of female Elephants Vijaya has increased by 55kg and it has increased from 2830kg to 2885kg; Weight of Varalakshmi has increased by 150 kg and it has increased from 3020kg to 3170kg.

As the countdown for Dasara has begun, the acclimatisation exercise for the second batch of Dasara Elephants has begun. They took a stroll in palace premises on Tuesday morning and marched with the first batch of Dasara Elephants on the Jumbo Savari procession route, till Ayurveda circle on Sayyaji Rao road on Tuesday evening.