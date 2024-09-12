As we closed our eyes and breathed deeply, an aroma filled our hearts — the fresh air had a fragrance of wildflowers that is hard to describe. For the next 10 minutes, the cool breeze and silence of the jungle took us to a state of tranquillity. We were only brought back by Muddu’s declaration: “Welcome to Jagara valley, the land of high mountains, beautiful valleys, Shola and evergreen forests, Neelakurinji and coffee.”

It was in 1951 that the Mysore Kingdom recognised the 124.63 sq km of forest area in the Western Ghats as the Jagara Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. This was aimed at protecting one of the most diverse ecosystems in Chikkamagaluru district. The area was expanded to 492.46 sq km in 1974, and renamed the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary, which is shaped like a saucer, is surrounded by the scenic hills and slopes of Mullayanagiri, Hebbegiri, Gangegiri and Bababudangiri.

Given its strategic location and role as a critical corridor for wild animals, the area was declared India’s 25th and Karnataka’s second tiger reserve in 1998. This year, BTR is celebrating its silver jubilee of being declared a tiger reserve, and its golden jubilee of being declared a wildlife sanctuary. The 500.16 sq km critical tiger habitat and 571.84 sq km buffer area, according to the 2023 Tiger Estimate report of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, is home to more than 35 royal Bengal tigers, 116 leopards. It also houses 445 elephants, as per the elephant population status report.

One of the main reasons for the thriving wildlife population at Bhadra is the fact that since 2002, the entire protected area has been free from human habitation, following a successful rehabilitation programme. More than 736 families from 16 villages in the core areas of the sanctuary were relocated outside forest limits. Since then, the forest has not reported a single fire incident, which was previously a common occurrence.