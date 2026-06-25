'Well-oiled machine, runs like organised syndicate': ED on Karnataka excise dept; Rs 13.3 crore seized in raids

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Thursday termed the Karnataka Excise Department an organised syndicate and recovered Rs 13.3 crore in crime proceeds following raids on officials. </p><p>ED also alleged that most of the officers in the department obtained liquor licenses in benami names. Simultaneous raids were held on Wednesday on 14 locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi on the allegation of systemic corruption in the state excise department and amassing of wealth by government officials.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ed-raids-minister-satish-jarkiholis-brother-in-law-in-pmla-case-4051232">searches primarily covered Y Manjunath</a>, Additional Excise Commissioner, Enforcement and Crime, Belagavi, and his alleged associates. He is the brother-in-law of Satish Jarkiholi, who is the Public Works Minister in the Congress government, his brothers Ramesh and Balachandra are BJP MLAs, and Lakhan is an MLC. Another brother, Bhimshi, is an entrepreneur. </p><p>Jagdish Nayak and KM Thammanna were other excise officials covered in the raids. </p>.ED raid on Rajesh Exports reveals Rs 3,000 cr opaque trade set-offs, 40% stock mismatch.<p>The ED alleged that the entire state excise department operated like an organised syndicate network of public officials, their associates and private individuals for the collection of bribes. “The network works like a well-oiled machine, which runs on corruption money generated by various excise shops, which pay a fixed monthly bribe to the field officers. The money is also generated during the renewal and shifting of licences and during the issuing of fresh licenses. The bribe so collected is centrally pooled and distributed with the help of intermediaries and associates, who maintain an account of money received and paid in an unofficial cash book (seized from one premise),” the ED said in a statement.</p>.ED raids premises linked to senior excise officer at multiple locations in Karnataka.<p>The investigation further revealed that the illegal gratification or proceeds of crime (POC) were used by individual officers for personal consumption, investment in properties and business. </p><p>Further, ED detected a unique money laundering modus operandi where most of the officers in the department obtained liquor licenses in the names of their family members and entities controlled by family members and are illegally running liquor businesses. They projected the income generated from these businesses as legitimate. </p><p>During the searches, ED officials recovered incriminating evidence in the form of digital devices, a bribe distribution cash book, property documents, etc. They also recovered Rs 5.5 crore in cash, Rs 7.8 crore in gold jewellery and foreign currency worth Rs 3.3 lakh from the premises of Manjunath, his driver, family members and other associates and officials. </p>.Lokayukta continues raid on retired superintendent engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.<p>The ED launched the searches based on an FIR by the Karnataka Lokayuktha Police against senior officers and officials of the Karnataka Excise Department on the allegation of "collecting illegal gratification for processing or issuing various excise licences and thereby using these illegal gratifications for personal aggrandisement."</p><p>The information collected from the FIR was further bolstered by various verifiable complaints and documents received by the ED regarding money laundering activities done by the accused public servants through acquisition of immovable and movable properties, benami transactions and investment in businesses by the illegally enriched public servants through their family members and associates, the agency alleged. </p>