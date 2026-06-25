Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Well-oiled machine, runs like organised syndicate': ED on Karnataka excise dept; Rs 13.3 crore seized in raids

During the searches, ED officials recovered incriminating evidence in the form of digital devices, a bribe distribution cash book, property documents
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 14:57 IST
Karnataka NewsEnforcement DirectorateraidsExcise departmentsyndicate

Follow us on :

Follow Us