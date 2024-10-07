We’re not doing anti-party activities: Satish Jarkiholi on closed-door meets

<p>Bengaluru: In what was seen as a veiled dig at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday defended his meetings with fellow SC/ST lawmakers and said he has nothing to fear. </p><p>Satish was responding to Shivakumar’s statement on Saturday that reports are being given to the Congress high command about political developments in the state, especially on ‘closed-door’ meetings. </p><p>“We’d be scared if we were doing anti-party activities. We’re holding meetings to build the party. Why should we be scared? There’s no need for us to be scared,” Satish, an ST leader, said. </p> .<p>On Sunday, Satish met Home Minister G Parameshwara at Tumkuru where, at an event, people hailed the Yamkanmardi MLA as the next chief minister. </p><p>Last week, Satish met Kharge in New Delhi. Before that, there was a closed-door meeting between Satish, Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa -- both SCs. The names of Kharge, Parameshwara, Satish and Mahadevappa are doing the rounds in Congress circles as possible CM candidates if the Congress decides to replace Siddaramaiah with an SC/ST lawmaker. </p><p>“We are giving 12 hours to the party. We’re giving the highest amount of time for the party. But some get more publicity. Others who build the party in their villages don’t get publicity in Bengaluru. Some put up their posters on the airport road,” Satish said without taking names. </p><p>Satish said he has been holding meetings with the likes of Parameshwara and Mahadevappa even before the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family came to the fore. </p>.<p>When asked if he was emerging as a kingmaker in Congress, Satish said: “There’s no scope for anybody to become the kingmaker. The party’s decision is final.” </p><p>Satish maintained that Siddaramaiah would remain chief minister. On Kharge returning to state politics, he said: “That’s not in our hands. Whatever the high command decides will be final.” </p><p><strong>DKS visits Tamil Nadu temple</strong></p><p> Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Lord Arunachaleshwara temple at Tiruvannamalai on Monday. </p><p>"I visited this temple and sought the blessings of Lord Arunachaleshwara before the Assembly election results in 2023. I had prayed to the Lord to give me strength to deliver good administration in the state. I am visiting now again to seek his blessings for the welfare of the people," Shivakumar said. </p>