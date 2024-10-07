Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

We’re not doing anti-party activities: Satish Jarkiholi on closed-door meets

Satish was responding to Shivakumar’s statement on Saturday that reports are being given to the Congress high command about political developments in the state, especially on ‘closed-door’ meetings.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 14:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 14:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumarsatish jarkiholi

Follow us on :

Follow Us