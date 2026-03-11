<p>Hubballi: The ongoing multi-front war in the Middle East has impacted the export of Byadgi chilli for the last 10 days. More than 1,000 containers of Byadgi chilli worth Rs 350 crore are stuck in the Mumbai port alone following the suspension of exports to the Gulf region.</p>.<p>Byadgi red chilli, known for its deep red colour and less pungency, is in high demand not only in India but also in foreign markets, including the Gulf region, West Asia and Southeast Asia.</p>.<p>Byadgi chilli, a popular variety of chilli which received GI tag in 2011, is exported in the form of pizza flakes, powder, chilli oleoresin, chilli capsaicin, and whole stemless chillies.</p>.West Asia conflict hits fruit exports in Maharashtra; cargo stuck, supplies affected.<p>According to traders, around 40% of the total Byadgi chilli traded in the Byadgi APMC market gets exported to the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Singapore among others. The traders also noted that in 2024-25 they did Rs 2,300 crore business, in which around Rs 1,000 crore worth of chilli was exported.</p>.<p>In the Byadgi market, there are round 3-4 direct exporters and 4-5 deemed exporters, who send chilli in containers to various destinations via Mumbai and Chennai ports.</p>.<p>Byadgi Chilli Merchants Association secretary Raju Morigeri said during the peak season, around 300-400 containers of Byadgi chilli are exported via Mumbai and Chennai ports every day. Several chilli containers got stuck in the Mumbai port following the war in Middle East.</p>.<p>“The dry chilli has been kept in cold storage, and it is safe. If the chilli in the container gets exposed to sunlight, it loses colour, texture, and weight, and if there is moisture, fungus develops on the chilli,” he added.</p>.<p>Morigeri, who is also an exporter, noted that for export they add value, like maintaining hygiene, proper packing, and printing. The process costs Rs 3,000 to 4,000 per quintal extra. If they sell the export-orientated chilli in the domestic market, they suffer loss.</p>.<p>As per the export agents at Mumbai Port, around 5,000 containers of food grains, frozen items, chilli and others have been languishing in the port for the last week. Kartik Patil, an exporter, said, “Because of higher prices, triggered by lower yields and reduced cultivation, the export quantity has come down this year.” Amid the war, the export has been completely halted for the last 8-10 days. “There is a huge demand for chilli in the Middle East; hence, they are finding other ports to export to the Middle East. Talks are on with Fujairah Port and Khorfakkan Port of the UAE,” he noted.</p>