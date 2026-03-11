Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

West Asia conflict | Gulf-bound Byadgi chilli containers stranded at Mumbai port

Byadgi red chilli, known for its deep red colour and less pungency, is in high demand not only in India but also in foreign markets.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaWest AsiaByadgi chilli

Follow us on :

Follow Us