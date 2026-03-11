Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

West Asia conflict | Panic booking of LPG cylinders across districts in Karnataka

However, the gas agencies in the districts claim that there is sufficient stock of domestic LPG cylinders, and the supply will not be hit for another week.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 01:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 01:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLPG cylinderWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us