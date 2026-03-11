<p>Mysuru: The ongoing war in West Asia and reports that there will be a shortage of LPG cylinders and fuel in the coming days, has caused panic booking for refills by the consumers, in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.</p><p>However, the gas agencies in the districts claim that there is sufficient stock of domestic LPG cylinders, and the supply will not be hit for another week. But, there is a shortage of commercial cylinders, as the oil companies have stopped supplying refills, they said.</p>.Bookings surge for domestic gas cylinders in Bengaluru.<p>As the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is hit, the hotel industry may be affected in the coming days. Hundreds of people eke out a living by running roadside eateries in all districts, and are solely dependent on commercial LPG cylinders. If there is no supply of the refill, and if the situation continues, it may affect the entrepreneurs, said Suresh, a food cart operator in Hassan.</p><p>As the LPG refill bookings are totally computerised now, there is panic booking by consumers, who fear the supply would be hit due to the ongoing war. "We could not book the refill, despite several attempts, as the phone is not getting connected", said a consumer from Mandya.</p>