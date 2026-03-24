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West Asia crisis: Plastic set to be pricey in Karnataka

Many industries have now stopped taking new orders and this could result in a shortage in the market, pushing prices high.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 21:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaplasticWest Asia

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