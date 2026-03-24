<p> Bengaluru: Soon, the prices of many home essentials, from combs to washing machines to water bottles, could go up as the polymer industry in the state is struggling to source raw materials owing to the conflict in West Asia. </p>.<p>Many industries have now stopped taking new orders and this could result in a shortage in the market, pushing prices high. </p>.<p>“The production has come down by as much as 40% owing to the lack of raw materials. Many of us have stopped taking orders and have stopped production since the raw materials are not available,” said Suresh N Sagar, Vice President of the State Polymer Manufacturers Association.</p>.<p>Polymer is an integral part of the production of many household commodities and such a disruption in production could push the prices of commonly used items higher. </p>.<p>“Plastic is part of every household product. For instance, the mixer motor has a polymer, and even the shirt buttons are made of polymer. The chair you sit on, the water pipe, the nylon net the farmers use, all of it requires polymer and such disruption in production could create a scarcity in the market, which will eventually lead to higher prices,” he noted.</p>.<p>The price of Polypropylene, one of the basic raw materials for the polymer industry, has gone up from Rs 110 per kg to Rs 180 per kg and even at those inflated prices, the availability is low. </p>.<p>Shortage of natural gas for heating has added to the problem, industrialists said.</p>.<p>Heating treatment is an important step in manufacturing and the lack of liquid natural gas has put a pause on manufacturing, they said.</p>.<p>Industrialists fear that the conflict could have a long-term impact since the supply chain disruptions could take months to go back to normal, forcing the prices of the commodities up.</p>.<p>“Many facilities have been bombed and the situation seems to be bad. Even if the war ends soon, the facilities have to be re-established for the supply chain to go back to normal and that may take time. Considering this, in the long run, the increase in prices may be inevitable,” said Shankar Prasad, another industrialist.</p>