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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | From 'Churumuri' to ‘Jhalmuri’: BJP Karnataka celebrates victory

On the suggestion of Bengali community, the party leaders decided to set up ‘Jhalmuri’ table to serve to the visitors.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalKarnatakaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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