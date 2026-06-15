'What happened to Rs 5,000 crore of Gruha Lakshmi scheme?': H D Kumaraswamy questions CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Mandya: "Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> has stated that he will make the state corruption-free. Before that, he should tell us what happened to the Rs 5,000 crore related to the Grurha Lakshmi scheme," demanded Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a>.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mandya, on Sunday, he said, “Applications have been invited again for the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes. The government itself has stated that there are lapses in both the schemes. There might be a good intention for inviting applications again for these schemes. But, the real beneficiaries should not be affected by this”.</p>.Not discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha guarantees: Karnataka CM Shivakumar.<p><strong>From CM's office</strong></p><p>“The Chief Minister has said that do not accept bribes inside the office. Does this mean that money should not be taken inside the office, but can be received outside? The corruption-free governance should begin from the CM’s office itself. Who will see if the corruption takes place there and who will be responsible for it?”, Kumaraswamy asked.</p><p>Reacting to the drug network in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, “This is not surprising. Drug trafficking has increased since the Congress government came to power. A drug unit was found at former CM Siddaramaiah’s home district. Many from other states and countries have made Bengaluru a drug centre. This will have a negative impact on many families. Instead of criticising the opposition parties, the Home Minister should control the drug mafia”.</p>