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Homeindiakarnataka

'What happened to Rs 5,000 crore of Gruha Lakshmi scheme?': H D Kumaraswamy questions CM D K Shivakumar

'The Chief Minister has said that do not accept bribes inside the office. Does this mean that money should not be taken inside the office, but can be received outside?', he asked.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 00:46 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 00:46 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsH D KumaraswamyGruha Lakshmi scheme

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