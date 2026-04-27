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What has to happen will happen, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar's comment comes amid speculations that the Congress high command may take a decision on the chief ministership in Karnataka after the election results on May 4.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 02:29 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 02:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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