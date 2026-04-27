What has to happen will happen, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Sunday refused to openly comment about his chief ministerial ambitions, but reiterated his position that "whatever has to happen will happen".</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have explained that they will abide by the high command's decision.</p>.'Came to discuss political things, not just to breathe air': D K Shivakumar on AICC meet, dismisses talks of CM post. <p>Shivakumar's comment comes amid speculations that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>high command may take a decision on the chief ministership in Karnataka after the election results of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry are announced on May 4.</p><p>"We have no problem. There is no politics either. Whatever has been decided will come into effect," he said.</p>