<p>In a latest round of political mudslinging in Karnataka, the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janata-dal-secular">Janata Dal (Secular)</a> has posted a satirical video on its X handle mocking the Congress government and its top leaders, amid allegations of corruption and mismanagement.</p><p>The video, posted on February 11, follows a popular social media trend where a "reporter" asks random people, "What song are you listening to?"</p><p>The subjects of this video, who resemble Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, and Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar, respond with titles of old Kannada film songs that also double as self-damning puns in the local language.</p><p>The response by 'Siddaramaiah' is 'Nungona Baa' (from the film <em>Circle Inspector</em>), implying "come, let's swallow it", a jab at the alleged mismanagement of public funds.</p>.<p>Then, it is the turn of 'Shivakumar' who says, 'Kallaru Navelaru' (from <em>S P Bhargavi</em>), meaning "all of us are thieves". </p><p>Then comes 'Pradeep Eshwar' who says he is listening to 'Huchcha Venkat Naanu' from <em>Porki Huccha Venkat</em>, hinting at "I am crazy'. </p><p>The video carries the caption: 'This playlist fits them too well'.</p><p>The post is part of JD(S)'s sustained online campaign against the Congress-led State government, which includes recent videos accusing the administration of neglecting government hospitals, risking public safety with poorly maintained buses, flaunting luxurious lifestyles at taxpayers' expense, and embracing a "commission culture".</p><p>Opposition parties, including the BJP, have been increasingly using such meme-driven satire to target the Congress in the State, particularly Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in the wake of the ongoing power struggle in the party.</p>