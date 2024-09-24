What stopped BJP from releasing Kempanna report when in power?: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asked why the BJP didn’t release the Justice H S Kempanna commission report on the Arkavathy Layout scam when it was in power for four years.
Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah asked what was BJP MLC C T Ravi doing when he was minister in the previous BJP government and why didn’t the then government release the report.”
Now, Ravi has written a letter (to the Governor), demanding the release of the report, the chief minister said, adding that he (Siddaramaiah) had, on the floor of the House, asked the then BJP government to release the report.
On the Governor writing to the chief secretary, seeking a copy of the Kempanna commission report and other information related to the Arkavathy Layout scam, he said, “I don’t know, I will look into it. There was also a committee headed by Justice K N Keshavanarayana to look into the issue. We will take a decision after studying all these things.”
In 2021, the high court had constituted a three-member committee comprising retired HC judge Justice K N Keshavanarayana, retired IAS officer Sandeep Dave and retired IPS officer N S Megharikh, to assess whether the redo and denotification orders complied with the orders of the high court and Supreme Court.
The Justice Kempanna commission was formed in 2014, during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as the CM, following allegations of illegality.
The commission submitted its report in 2017, when Siddaramaiah was still the CM, but was not made public.
