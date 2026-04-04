<p>Davangere: Admitting that the dearth of auto LPG impacted the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers in the wake of conflict in West Asia, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>has averted the major crisis in the country due to his good rapport with other countries in the world.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in the city, he said "the Congress members, who are criticizing this issue, must tell us what they would have done if they were in power during this kind of hard times."</p> .'Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah brought son into politics for collection': H D Kumaraswamy .<p>Referring to legislators demand for IPL tickets in the assembly, he said, "People are mocking the state government in this regard. There was a debate in the assembly about the IPL ticket itself. Do they have any shame?"</p><p>Slamming the state government, he said, "The government giving money to people in the name of guarantees from the pockets of Congress legislators? It is rising taxes on many goods. The state's per capita income is in second place." </p><p>Referring to the chief minister's claim that the state's budget is better than the Centre, he said, "If people are financially sound, why are they giving guarantee schemes?" he questioned.</p><p>Kumaraswamy went on to criticise the chief minister,"Siddaramaiah does not know the meaning of the word development. "We have no problem giving guarantees. But the government is not able to implement development works. When I waived off farmers' loans, I also did development work."</p>