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'What would Congress have done?': H D Kumaraswamy hails Modi for averting the LPG crisis

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said "the Congress members, who are criticizing this issue, must tell us what they would have done if they were in power during this kind of hard times."
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 15:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiKarnataka PoliticsH D KumaraswamyWest Asia

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