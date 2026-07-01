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When history travels by post

Six centuries later, the temple has been rebuilt and its dance hall has disappeared, but the stone remembers the orchestra that once played there.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 19:09 IST
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The India Post
The India Post
The Kodigehalli hero stone whose archer is sketched on the postmark.PHOTO/The Mythic Society
The Kodigehalli hero stone whose archer is sketched on the postmark.PHOTO/The Mythic Society
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Published 01 July 2026, 19:09 IST
Karnataka NewsSpectrumInscriptionKodigehalli

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