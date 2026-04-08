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'When Karnataka fulfils its promises...': A miffed Siddaramaiah slams poll body for seeking info on guarantee scheme funds ahead of bypolls

'The Karnataka model has clearly set the benchmark for the country. But what is deeply concerning is the selective approach of the ECI', the Karnataka CM said.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsElection Commission of IndiaBagalkotDavangereBypolls

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