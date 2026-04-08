<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for asking his government to provide details on the release of funds under the 'guarantee' schemes in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bypolls-a-litmus-test-for-siddaramaiah-d-k-shivakumar-vijayendra-3953030">Davangere and Bagalkot districts</a> where bypolls are scheduled. </p><p>Voters in Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies will exercise their franchise on Thursday. </p><p>"Let me state this clearly: Our guarantee schemes are not this by-election-time announcements. These are ongoing programmes of our government, implemented as part of the commitments made to the people during the 2023 Assembly elections," Siddaramaiah said, adding that funds are regularly transferred to beneficiaries in "a transparent and structured manner".</p>.Davanagere bypoll: BJP conspiring to stop release of money for guarantee schemes: Shivakumar.<p>Targeting the BJP for "double standards", Siddaramaiah said the saffron party copied the 'guarantee' schemes in other states.</p><p>"The Karnataka model has clearly set the benchmark for the country. But what is deeply concerning is the selective approach of the ECI," he said. </p><p>"In states like Maharashtra and Bihar, cash transfer schemes have been announced or fast-tracked just before elections, with direct financial benefits extended to voters. These are well-documented patterns. Yet, the ECI remained silent and allowed them to proceed without scrutiny," Siddaramaiah said. </p>.Guarantees won't be stopped, says CM.<p>"This is not neutrality - this is complicity. When BJP or NDA governments act, the ECI looks the other way. But when Karnataka fulfils its promises, the same ECI becomes hyperactive," he said. </p><p>"Targeting Karnataka’s guarantee schemes is not just political - it is anti-poor, anti-women, and anti-Karnataka. Our government will remain committed to its promises and will continue to deliver for every Kannadiga," Siddaramaiah said.</p>