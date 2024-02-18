When MPs from state themselves are a subject of debate

Hubballi: It’s a poor report card of the members from Karnataka in the 17th Lok Sabha as a majority of them attended fewer sessions and participated in fewer debates compared to the national average.
Experts and political observers say that over the years the ‘visibility’ of MPs from Karnataka participating in debates and raising issues about Karnataka has reduced drastically.
The trend continued this tenure also. Experts believe that with a majority of MPs from Karnataka being from the ruling party (BJP), “their hands were tied” from asking some tough and pertinent questions that would put the government in a fix.
Karnataka sends 28 members to Lok Sabha, out of which 25 are from BJP (late Suresh Angadi passed away mid term. His seat is now represented by his wife Mangala Angadi), and one each from Congress, JD(S). One is an independent candidate.
A couple of ruling party MPs claimed that there was no need for them to ask questions in parliament as the officials of departments concerned gave them all the information related to schemes, programmes and funds released for their constituency even when they asked informally.
Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar says a few of his colleagues might have restrained themselves from participating in debates as they are not fluent in Hindi.
The 17th Lok Sabha, whose tenure comes to an end this May, saw 274 sittings in 15 sessions.
While the national average attendance of MPs was 79%, 17 MPs from Karnataka recorded less than that.
The state MPs’ average attendance was 71%. Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad attended only 33% of these sittings and Chikkaballapur MP B N Bache Gowda attended 38% of the sessions.
Gaddigoudar has the maximum attendance (91%), followed by Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav and Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar Udasi (89%).
“Poor attendance of MPs shows that they are not interested in parliamentary proceedings and have nothing to add. By attending parliament, they should have raised issues concerning the state,” says Narayana A, a fellow at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.
The state MPs fall way below the national average in participating in debates.
While the national average is each MP participating in 24 debates, Karnataka’s average is 11 debates. Ananthkumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada), Srinivas Prasad (Chamarajanagar), Ramesh Jigajinagi (Bijapur) and former minister Sadananda Gowda have not participated in any debate this term.
As many as 14 MPs have participated in less than 10 debates, says PRS Legislative Research, a not-for-profit organisation working for reform in democracy. Umesh Jadav has participated in 65 debates, the most by an MP from Karnataka, followed by Udasi (60) and Tejasvi Surya (36).
“What is the need to participate in debates and raise questions when the officials and party leaders provide us all information,” says Jigajinagi.
He says people in his constituency are not interested in knowing what he speaks or discusses in the parliament.
“All they are concerned about is how much development work I have brought in and how I solved their problems. For this, I directly write to the PM’s office, which solves the problems within a few days,” he says.
Jigajinagi was sanctioned the highest MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund in the state.
Of the Rs 19.95 crore sanctioned by the union government, the MP was able to get only Rs five crore released in the last five years. Works worth only Rs 3.7 are being implemented, of which Rs 2.29 crore is yet to be spent.
“I have sent the proposal for all MPLAD works. The PMO is yet to release funds. The funds may be released soon,” he said.
The average MPLAD funds sanctioned to the state is Rs 10.25 crore (total Rs 287.02 cr for 28 MPs), of which a majority of the MPs have utilised 80% of them. Documents show that a majority of the MPs have used these funds for construction of community halls.
Questions raised
The official website of the Lok Sabha says Karnataka MPs raised 5,114 questions this term.
A large number of these questions related to government schemes, foreign policies and others. Only a handful of MPs from Karnataka have raised questions related to the state.
Narayana says poor performance and questioning are due to the election of MPs from one political party.
Sandeep Shastri, a political scientist, attributes the poor performance of Karnataka MPs to the lack of opportunity provided by party leaders to participate in the debates and the ‘obligation’ to speak in Hindi or English during the debates.
“With a majority of the MPs being from the ruling party, they will not be able to raise questions against the government,” he said.
“Only a few MPs from the state are seen participating in the debates. Even the Opposition party MPs have failed to raise important issues in parliament,” he said.