When opponent is low, go high: D K Shivakumar to Congress social media cell

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar on Wednesday reviewed the party’s social media wing and offered guidance on strengthening its digital outreach.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 22:45 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 22:45 IST
