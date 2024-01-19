Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Sushil Mehra who has been a collector of stamps for nearly 50 years now says yesterday was a good day for philatelists. To mark the Ram temple consecration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a series of commemorative postage stamps as well as a book featuring Ram stamps from around the world.

The book, released on Thursday, will be good research material, says Mehra.

"For 20 years, I have been collecting philatelic material as well as trade cards and match boxes pertaining to Hindu mythology and Dashavatar, particularly Ram and Krishna,” says Mehra, whose firm sells furniture to schools and offices.

Initially, Mehra says, he was more focused on Krishna, as he is a big devotee of Krishna. “I am from Delhi, I moved to Bengaluru only in 1978. Krishna plays a big role in my childhood memories. My father often used to take me to Mathura and to many Raslila performances,” adds Mehra.

But when he came across a colourful set of lithographed trade cards featuring scenes from the famous Ramayana ballet of Indonesia, issued by Liebig Fleisch Extract, a company formed in 1865 in London to produce a cheaper substitute for real meat, Mehra decided to expand his Ram collection.