Where the sun comes to worship 

Though both the temples are aligned east-west, the mukhamantapa granting entry to the Chennigaraya temple is in the east, while that of the Shankareshwara temple is in the south. This leaves the eastern wall of the latter blank, with a small opening carved in its centre. This opening runs through the entire thickness of the wall — 1.6 m, and is aimed precisely at the linga in the sanctum. Could this be for devotees to glimpse the linga even when the temple is closed? The alignment of the temple — accurately facing cardinal east, suggests another possibility — perhaps the opening was created to channel the rays of the rising sun onto the idol. At any given location, the sun rises in the cardinal east only on equinox days, roughly around March 21 and September 23, and it is on these days that the rays of the rising sun would illuminate the linga.