Whitener 'darkens' plot in MUDA scam: Opposition alleges cover-up attempt in 2014 letter

Bengaluru: Erasure of a line using whitener in a 2014 letter written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has led to claims of a cover-up by tampering with documents, which the government denied Wednesday.

In this 2014 letter, Parvathi sought alternative land in lieu of her 3.16 acres on which MUDA had formed a layout.

“So far, I have not received any compensation from MUDA. Therefore, in lieu of my 3.16 acres, I request the same extent of land (blanked out by whitener) in an equivalent layout formed by MUDA. Or else, my land should be returned," the letter states.