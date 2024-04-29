Who was Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad?

Srinivas Prasad, the Chamarajanagar MP, and former Union Minister passed away at 76, due to age-related ailments.

The BJP leader had been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Prasad announced his retirement from politics on March 17, after completing the golden jubilee of his political career. However, his Mysuru residence remained a hotbed for politics, with both CM Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa calling on the late veteran to seek his support.

Prasad was born to M Venkataiah and D V Puttamma in Ashokapuram, Mysuru, on July 6, 1947. He entered electoral politics on March 17, 1974, contesting the Krishnaraja Assembly by-poll as an Independent candidate.

He was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer till 1972. He was also active in both the Jan Sangh and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).