Who's next Karnataka CM if Siddaramaiah goes? Congress leaders debate

However, Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday shot back and asserted that if the party high command wishes anyone can become CM.

“I am also a strong contender for the CM post. If seniority is a yardstick, then I will be the CM from Vijayapura district as the Sugar minister (Shivanand) has joined Congress after being in Janata Dal and BJP. So, he will have to wait much longer than me from Vijayapura. I will be CM much before him and as long as I don’t become CM, none from Vijayapura can become CM, because I am the senior most Congress leader,” he explained and added that he aspires to be the CM but not ‘greedy’ to replace Siddaramaiah.

“As long as Siddaramaiah is there I have not thought of replacing him as CM,” he clarified.

While in Belagavi, a banner with portraits of former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi have come up as a part of Ganesh festival celebrations, in which supporters of ‘Jarkiholi clan’ have stated that if Siddaramaiah steps down, Satish should replace him. This picture of the banner has gone viral on various whatsapp groups in Belagavi.

Reacting to this development, Satish told reporters in Belagavi that Merely a banner or poster cannot be a deciding factor.

“I am certainly in the race for CM’s post but I am eyeing that post in the 2028 Assembly election and not in the near future. Siddaramiah will continue as CM,” he asserted.