<p>Hubballi: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has written a note to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests seeking information related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Karnataka">Karnataka </a>forest officials who have visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation center, owned by Anant Ambani at Jamnagar, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a>.</p><p>In the note, the minister asked the PCCF to reply within seven days the purposes for which the forest officials and wildlife veterinarians visited and stayed at the privately owned centre. </p><p>He also sought the reason as to why several senior officials and veterinarians are in constant touch with the staff of Vantara.</p>.Maharashtra shifts 25 leopards to Vantara, triggers conservation concerns.<p>“Who gave the forest department personnel permission to visit Vantara and what was the purpose of the visit?,” The minister asked in the note.</p><p>He also instructed that henceforth all the visits of forest officials to Vantara or any other private zoos should be approved by the forest minister.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, PCCF (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said he has forwarded the note to all the units and has sought their replies. “Will provide the details to minister in seven days,” he said.</p>