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Why are forest officials in touch with Vantara staff?: Eshwar Khandre questions PCCF

He also instructed that henceforth all the visits of forest officials to Vantara or any other private zoos should be approved by the forest minister.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:05 IST
Karnataka NewsEshwar KhandreForest officers

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