'Why are you troubling KIOCL?': H D Kumaraswamy questions Karnataka govt

Shivamogga: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government is obstructing the operations of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) due to personal rivalry against him. So, the company is suffering loss of Rs 27 crore everyday.

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, he said he signed the file related to mining of KIOCL after becoming the union minister. "But the state government could not bear it. So, it started negative publicity about me," he charged.

He said it was the Siddaramaiah-led government that allotted captive mine to KIOCL at Sandur in Ballari district in the past. The company has paid Rs 190 crore to forest department to grow plants in the mining area. But the state forest minister lacks knowledge and he is causing problem to KIOCL. "If you have enmity against me, show it somewhere else and stop obstructing the operations of KIOCL. Why are you bringing workers on the streets," he questioned.