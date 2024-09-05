'Why are you troubling KIOCL?': H D Kumaraswamy questions Karnataka govt

Shivamogga: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government is obstructing the operations of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) due to personal rivalry against him. So, the company is suffering loss of Rs 27 crore everyday.
Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, he said he signed the file related to mining of KIOCL after becoming the union minister. "But the state government could not bear it. So, it started negative publicity about me," he charged.
He said it was the Siddaramaiah-led government that allotted captive mine to KIOCL at Sandur in Ballari district in the past. The company has paid Rs 190 crore to forest department to grow plants in the mining area. But the state forest minister lacks knowledge and he is causing problem to KIOCL. "If you have enmity against me, show it somewhere else and stop obstructing the operations of KIOCL. Why are you bringing workers on the streets," he questioned.
He also suggested the state government not indulge in tussle with the Centre on daily basis. "We can do it during the elections. If we carry on political tussle now, it would affect development of the state."
On Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISP, he said the efforts are on to spend Rs 15,000 crore for the rejuvenation of VISP in Bhadravathi town as it needs new machines. "We are chalking out measures with Steel Authority of India Limited. It might get delayed. But Iam committed to rejuvenate the plant established by Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya. There is no second thought in this regard."
He said the Centre had listed VISP in disinvestment category due to loss in 2016. "I will convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw their decision in this regard."
When questioned on BJP-JD(S) alliance, he said "we want to carry on this alliance for a long time. So, we will continue this alliance in the forthcoming polls including urban local body."
Published 05 September 2024, 12:11 IST