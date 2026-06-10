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Homeindiakarnataka

Why ever-busy Sunil Kanugolu is central to Cong’s plans in state

Kanugolu was part of a strategy meeting in Delhi to chart out the Congress roadmap for the Punjab Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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