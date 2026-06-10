Why ever-busy Sunil Kanugolu is central to Congress’ plans in Karnataka

<p>Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been retained as chief adviser to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, with Cabinet rank. The man who ambushed the BJP with the ‘PayCM’ campaign in the 2023 Assembly elections, while leveraging the momentum of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharat-jodo-yatra">Bharat Jodo Yatra</a> to energise Congress cadre in Karnataka, was brought into then chief minister Siddaramaiah’s team at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>Even as the ruling Congress hopes to switch gears ahead of the 2023 polls, Kanugolu could have his hands full as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is reportedly keen to have him in his core team to improve coordination between the government and party leaders, ahead of civic polls and next Assembly elections there. Last week, Kanugolu was part of a strategy meeting in Delhi to chart out the Congress roadmap for the Punjab Assembly elections.</p>.<p>The 44-year-old US-educated strategist from Ballari, who grew up in Chennai, studied computer engineering and worked for McKinsey, on his return to India, joined Prashant Kishor’s Citizens for Accountable Governance and worked on Narendra Modi’s successful 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.</p>.Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu appointed as chief adviser to Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar.<p>In 2016, Amit Shah handpicked him to head the BJP’s war room, Association of Billion Minds, before he eventually parted ways with BJP. Subsequently, Kanugolu built a reputation for working across political divides.</p>.<p>He worked with DMK during M K Stalin’s rise, later advised AIADMK chief and the then Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Shiromani Akali Dal (through ‘Gal Punjab Di’ campaign).</p>.<p>The Congress thereafter engaged his firm, Mindshare Analytics, to steer its successful campaigns in Karnataka and Telangana in 2023.</p>.<p>The ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’ campaign against alleged corruption in the lift irrigation project, during the tenure of K Chandrashekhar Rao as chief minister, helped Congress dominate the political narrative in the Telangana Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Known to enjoy Rahul Gandhi’s confidence, a media-shy Kanugolu has emerged as one of the Congress’ most influential backroom operators.</p>.<p>He also heads ‘Inclusive Minds’ - a Bengaluru-based election consultancy firm for the Congress. Ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in Kerala, his team carried out extensive constituency-level surveys on anti-incumbency, candidate preferences and leadership perception.</p>.<p>One assessment projected the UDF crossing 80 seats, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to quip that the real ‘Kanugolus’ of the Left Democrstic Front (LDF) were the people who had experienced 10 years of LDF rule.</p>.<p>Another survey reportedly found V D Satheesan the most preferred chief ministerial candidate among the then opposition leaders.</p>