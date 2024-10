'Why is Karnataka govt bent on harassing people?' asks SC on proposal to conduct board exams

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma also asked the petitioners' advocate K V Dhananjay to seek instructions as the state government informed the court that the communication issued on September 4 and September 15 regarding the time table for the year 2024-25 for classes 8, 9 and 10 for summative assessment exam was withdrawn.