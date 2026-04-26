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Beyond Hindi: Why Karnataka’s third language debate raises bigger questions on learning

Learner-centred education strengthens regional languages and builds multilingual skills
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 22:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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