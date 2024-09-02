'Why land given to trust run by Kharge family', Karnataka Governor asks Congress government

"Siddhartha Vihar Trust is being reportedly allotted five acres of land under the SC Quota by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in the Hi­tech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru out of the 45.94 acres meant for civic amenities (CA) in March 2024," Narayanaswamy has said.

Interestingly, the trustees of the Trust include Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife Radhabai, Priyank Kharge, MP and son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, and younger son Rahul Kharge, he further pointed out, questioning how did the Kharges become aerospace entrepreneurs? "How did the department give a nod for this allotment? Was the minister (Industries) compelled to allot the land by the Chief Minister?"

Priyank Kharge's reference to BJP-JD(S) leaders was in the context of pending requests seeking sanction for prosecution against JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and against former BJP Ministers -- Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, G Janardhan Reddy.