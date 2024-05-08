Why man who spoke on release of explicit videos not arrested by SIT? asks Kumaraswamy

Police said the woman was later rescued from a farm house of a Revanna associate. Kumaraswamy also sought to know why the ‘kidnapped’ woman has not been produced before a court yet. He said, “Till now the SIT has not arrested Naveen Gowda. They have not even issued summons to him. Why are you suppressing all these things? It’s been a fortnight since the videos were made public. Who is he and whom is he seen in photographs?”

Prajwal is "absconding" and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol, according to police.

Kumaraswamy said he has no clue about his nephew’s whereabouts. “If you ask me, what can I answer you? I don’t know. When I am not in his contact… I am telling you very clearly. I don’t have any relations with him. He has his own dealings."

Kumaraswamy claimed that the police projected that the ‘kidnapped woman’ was rescued from a farmhouse but, according to him, she was staying at her relative’s house. “Why the rescued woman has not been produced before a judge? Why have the 12 members of her family been given royal treatment at Kumarakrupa Guest House?” he wondered.