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'Why no such raids on BJP leaders': Karnataka CM slams Modi govt for targeting Congress leaders

ED said that Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Omar Farook Nalapad, and Aqeeb Khan are alleged to be beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime generated through this crypto-linked activity.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:05 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahED raids

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