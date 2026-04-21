'Why no such raids on BJP leaders': Karnataka CM slams Modi govt for targeting Congress leaders

<p>Gundlupet( Chamrajanagar district): Karnataka chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> Tuesday slammed the Modi government over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bitcoin-case-ed-raids-residence-of-na-harris-sons-including-nalapad-3974082">ED raids on MLA Harris and his sons</a> and accused them of consistently targeting Congress leaders. He asked why no such raids are being conducted on BJP leaders.</p><p>The chief minister was reacting to questions by reporters on the searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate a day earlier on several individuals, among them the sons of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris and the grandson of former Union Cabinet minister K Rahman Khan, in connection with a bitcoin related money-laundering case.</p>.ED raids on Karnataka MLA N A Haris' sons puts spotlight back on Bitcoin saga.<p>ED said that Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Omar Farook Nalapad, and Aqeeb Khan are alleged to be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bitcoin-case-karnataka-mla-na-haris-sons-main-beneficiaries-of-crime-proceeds-claims-ed-3974584">beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime generated</a> through this crypto-linked activity. </p><p>The CM was in Gundlupet to launch various development works. </p><p>The CM also reiterated that he does not believe in superstition that Chamarajanagar is a jinxed district and hence he has visited the district a number of times. </p><p>On guarantee schemes being announced by the rival parties which opposed it, Siddaramaiah said, "Those who opposed it have realised now that it is people's programmes for the welfare of the poor".</p>.Delimitation based on 2011 Census will penalise South Indian states: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>On JD(S) MLA Sharanagowda Chandapura's letter that the CM has announced compensation only to those who drowned in his home district, the CM said compensation will be given if it is brought to his notice and if even asked by the MLA. </p><p><strong>Delimitation row</strong></p><p>To a query over the delimitation, the CM said, "We opposed only delimitation and not women reservation. It is the BJP which had earlier opposed women's reservation. It was the Congress, led by the then Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi, which brought reservation for women in local bodies with 73,74th amendment of the Constitution. But it was stopped in the Rajya Sabha by NDA. Now, they have put forth delimitation for political purpose. Our objection is for delimitation and not against women reservation, he clarified. </p>.Congress will remain in power after 2028 Karnataka polls: CM Siddaramaiah reiterates.<p>On Karnataka High Court's directive on following the previous method of giving marks for the third language, he said that the court's directions will be followed. </p><p>To a query of not taking action against those who were responsible for deaths due to shortage of oxygen supply in Chamarajanagar, the CM said that he will discuss this with the officials.</p>.Bitcoin scam: Priyank Kharge slams Enforcement Directorate, says ‘big names’ should have been raided.<p>The CM was also asked about the allegations of 'neglecting minorities' in the state, to which he said the decision was taken by the party leaders in the presence of the minority leaders. But later they are opposing it. </p><p>Siddaramaiah also exuded confidence that Congress will win the byelections both at Davangere and Bagalkote. </p>