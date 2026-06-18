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Homeindiakarnataka

Why should a Dalit be concerned about RSS?, asks Karnataka BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

He also launched an attack on Kharge, saying, 'He was given home portfolio because his father worked for Congress.'
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:23 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 00:23 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaRSS

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