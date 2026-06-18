Why should a Dalit be concerned about RSS?, asks Karnataka BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

<p>Vijayapura: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi hit back at Home Minister Priyank Kharge, saying why should a Dalit person be concerned about RSS. </p>.<p>“Those who have taken on RSS have not survived. Why should a Dalit person be concerned about RSS?” he told a press meet here on Wednesday. “What will you achieve by registering RSS? Ask people what RSS is, and they will tell you. That is not the job of a home minister,” he said.</p>.<p>He also launched an attack on Kharge, saying, “He was given home portfolio because his father worked for Congress. He lacks wisdom. Instead of making such statements, he should focus on his responsibilities and earn a good name”.</p>