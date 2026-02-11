Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Why Tamannaah?': Row over Mysore Sandal Soap's new brand ambassador continues; Karnataka govt says its 'purely business decision'

Many, including Opposition MP, question government's decision to pick Tamannaah over Kannada actors to represent the iconic brand; Minister M B Patil says decision made considering that Mysore Sandal sales are not limited just to Karnataka
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 05:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 05:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsTamannaah BhatiaM B PatilMysore Sandal soap

Follow us on :

Follow Us