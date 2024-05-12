Wide eyed woman's photo at Bengaluru's vegetable shop goes viral; netizens say 'dangerous than CCTV'

In the photo, a wide-eyed woman wearing a huge bindi on forhead is seen gazing at the totamo stall. Surely it left the netizens chuckling.

The post was posted on May 10 and has gained over 90K views.

Some people said the picture is placed for 'Drusti bombe (Nasar na lage)', other say it's the CCTV before CCTV invented.

One user commented, “This is near Kathriguppe Water tank?”. To which Niharika Rao said, “Yesss. Do you know the story behind this?”. To this, the user replied saying, “There’s no story tbh, it’s to ward off evil eyes. This photo became a trend and is placed in many other shops too”.