Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Wide eyed woman's photo at Bengaluru's vegetable shop goes viral; netizens say 'dangerous than CCTV'

In the photo, a wide-eyed woman wearing a huge bindi on forhead is seen gazing at the totamo stall. Surely it left the netizens chuckling.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 12:17 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 12:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

In a latest social media buzz, a photo shared on social media platform X shows an image of a wide-eyed woman at a local vegetable shop in Bengaluru which has gone viral for simply existing.

A netizen, identified as Neharika Rao posted a series of three pictures and captioned it, "I am so glad I stepped out today."

In the photo, a wide-eyed woman wearing a huge bindi on forhead is seen gazing at the totamo stall. Surely it left the netizens chuckling.

The post was posted on May 10 and has gained over 90K views.

Some people said the picture is placed for 'Drusti bombe (Nasar na lage)', other say it's the CCTV before CCTV invented.

One user commented, “This is near Kathriguppe Water tank?”. To which Niharika Rao said, “Yesss. Do you know the story behind this?”. To this, the user replied saying, “There’s no story tbh, it’s to ward off evil eyes. This photo became a trend and is placed in many other shops too”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2024, 12:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaTrendingViral

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT