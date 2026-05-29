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Homeindiakarnataka

Widespread protests across Karnataka for 'forcing' CM Siddaramaiah out

The Kurubara Sangha office-bearers in Kalaburagi took out a protest rally expressing their solidarity with Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:22 IST
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Members of Kurubara Sangha express their anguish by burning tyres against CM Siddaramaiah
Members of Kurubara Sangha express their anguish by burning tyres against CM Siddaramaiah
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Published 28 May 2026, 22:22 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestCongressSiddaramaiah

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