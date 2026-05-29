Widespread protests across Karnataka for 'forcing' CM Siddaramaiah out

<p>Kalaburagi/Hubballi/Shivamogga: Siddaramaiah's decision to step down as chief minister following the idirections by the Congress high command, sparked widespread vocal protests across the state.</p>.<p>Alleging that the Congress high command treated Siddaramaiah unfairly, the members of Kurubara Sangha staged a protest at Netaji Circle in Yadgir. The agitators raised slogans against the Congress leadership. A protester allegedly tried to end his life by consuming unidentified poison. Bheemu a native of Yadgir took out a bottle suspected to contain poison and tried to consume it saying he was willing to die for his leader. People nearby intervened and snatched away the bottle.</p>.Siddaramaiah supporters protest amid speculation over Karnataka CM change.<p>The Kurubara Sangha office-bearers in Kalaburagi took out a protest rally expressing their solidarity with Siddaramaiah. They expressed their anguish against the Congress high command for forcing CM Siddaramaiah out. The protesters formed a human chain at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.</p>.<p>"The Ahinda bloc voted the Congress party to power with the faith that Siddaramaiah will be made CM for complete term. The party leadership has betrayed Ahinda voters. The Congress party will slump to 36 MLAs in the 2028 Assembly polls for forcing Siddaramaiah quit as CM midway," Sangha district president Gurunath Pujari charged.</p>.<p>In Hubballi, the members of Ahinda Karnataka association staged a protest at Sangolli Rayanna Circle. They accused of Congress leadership of insulting and blackmailing Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>"Ahinda voters supported the Congress in 2023 for the lone reason that Siddaramaiah will be made CM for five years. The Ahinda bloc will look for political alternative and will teach the Congress a lesson in the 2028 Assembly polls," Siddanna Teji, convener of Ahinda Karnataka said.</p>.Tension outside CM's residence as supporters rally behind Siddaramaiah amid resignation buzz.<p>In Shivamogga, members of Kuruba community and supporters of Siddaramaiah staged a protest at Shivappa Nayaka Circle. They burnt tyres and raised slogans.</p>.<p>Similar protests were witnessed in Tumakuru and Raichur and at several places in north Karnataka, southern districts and old Mysuru region.</p>