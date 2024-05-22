Widespread rains across state bring relief from heat

Several districts of the state, including Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Kolar and Tumakuru, received a good spell of rain on Monday night and Tuesday, bringing down the mercury level.
In Mysuru district, Periyapatna, Hunsur, Hanagodu, Saligrama, Nanjangud and T Narsipur received heavy rain with gusty winds. V C Hosuru, Venkataiahanachatra, Amachavadi, Channappanapura and surrounding areas in Chamarajanagar taluk received rain for more than an hour filling a number of water bodies.
Heavy rain lashed Arkalgud and Konanur, while Holenarasipur, Hassan, Hirisave, Channarayapatna, Belur and Halebid received normal rain in Hassan district.
Intermittent rain filled up a number of water bodies in Chikkamagaluru district. Paddy fields and areca plantations were flooded at Ajjampura and Tarikere with the overflowing of water from rivulets.
In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Balele in Kodagu district received 8 cm rainfall, followed by Kushalnagar with 6 cm and Shanthalli with 5 cm of rainfall. Madikeri received rain accompanied by lightning and thunder.
Sharp showers also lashed Uttara Kannada, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts. In Haveri district, rainwater affected the smooth movement of vehicles.
Published 21 May 2024